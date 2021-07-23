For Noah Rose, the completion of his Eagle Scout project – a small wooden amphitheater outside West Hills Community Church – is more than just a milestone.
It’s a testament to the hurdles he has overcome over the past 31/2 years to reach that point, his family said.
On December 27, 2017, the teen almost lost his life in a freak accident while traveling to a swimming practice in Richland Township.
“I was riding in the front passenger seat of my dad’s car ... when something kicked up from the ground outside and hit me above my left eye,” he said.
It was a 10-pound, cast-iron cap cover from an industrial pipe. and it somehow went airborne as their vehicle crossed its path, launching it through the windshield, said his father, Andy Rose.
The cap cover destroyed the car’s radio and dash, bounced up and struck Noah, causing a brain injury that kept him in UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for more than two months.
After he arrived, doctors had to remove part of his skull to reduce the pressure.
He was in a coma for two weeks, and even after his condition improved, medical teams had to reconstruct delicate bones around his left eye and add a titanium plate into his forehead, said his mother, Rhonda.
“The Lord lifted us throughout the process,” she said. “But it was still difficult. I remember a point on New Year’s Eve, I started to wonder, ‘What will life be like for him when he comes through this?’ Because we didn’t know.”
‘New life’ realities
The next three years would end up being a series of progressions and setbacks for the 2021 Westmont Hilltop graduate.
• Six surgeries.
• A seizure at home in December 2018.
• An infection that hospitalized him again, forcing him to receive a second, replacement prosthetic skull piece in 2020, his parents said.
Even when he returned to school, there were other adjustments: contact sports such as soccer were off-limits, forcing him to adjust to a “new life,” Noah said.
But the young man continued gathering badges as Boy Scout with Troop 2183.
According to the Boy Scouts of America website, there are more than 2 million youths involved in Scouting across the nation.
Just 6% earn the Eagle rank.
To Noah, it was a natural progression as he moved toward his senior year.
But it was also a challenge to display a level of leadership he’d never pursued before, he acknowledged.
As it turned out, the challenging feat arrived at a perfect time, his family said.
‘Sold ... 600 candy bars’
The Westmont graduate said the project he selected was borne out of his healing process, and memories of a guitarist playing hopeful, faith-driven songs near his bedside in Pittsburgh several years earlier.
After talking with his church worship director, Jeremy Ferguson, about project ideas, Noah said he quickly decided an amphitheater was the right way to go.
First, he had to make successful public pitch for the project to Scouting officials. That didn’t just include his plans, which had to be detailed and diagrammed, but also how he’d pay for it.
“I sold more than 600 candy bars,” Noah said.
By the time he was done, he raised more than $1,000 between sales and local donations. It was more than enough to buy the lumber and other supplies to build a stage platform and six benches he designed.
Then he found a spot, just down the hill from the West Hill’s church’s next home now under construction, settling on a slope area anchored by a tall, sturdy hemlock tree.
On March 26, Noah and his father got to work with the help of 30 volunteers. After they purchased supplies from the Long Barn, the KML Carpenters Training Fund organization offered to work with him to pre-drill and rout the lumber to specifications at its Blair County training center to simplify the process, the family said.
United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 423 Training Coordinator Lawrence Gresh said the organization was happy to help.
“The courage of a young man to overcome such a life-changing event is to be admired and revered,” said Gresh, who was among the volunteers who helped him at the site.
‘No matter the challenge’
Much like the months after Noah’s accident – when people across the community offered prayers and support – friends and neighbors volunteered time and talents to help him complete his task, his family said.
“We worked for two days, a total of 275 volunteer hours,” Noah said, while flipping through his project binder.
Noah was joined at the venue by his parents and sister, Abby, during an interview Wednesday.
The amphitheater seats 25 people, but with natural boulders scattered behind the benches, there’s room for more.
His family said they were proud he was able to see the project through.
Noah said he plans to attend college this fall and study to become a teacher.
He’ll take a valuable learning experience with him.
“No matter the challenge, even if you think you can’t do it, you can,” he said.
“If you reach a point where there’s something you aren’t sure about, ask a friend or someone who knows the answer for help.
“You don’t have to do it by yourself.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
