EBENSBURG, Pa. – As a work-at-home mom, artist and instructor, Shawna Bothell craved interaction with her friends, but found herself falling behind on the teaching because she would be socializing.
The Paint and Sip events host said that gave her the idea for the projects she offers at her business, The Porch Peddler’s Workshop.
The business, which opened last March, will be holding a reopening at noon Monday in a new location at the Ebensburg Towne Center near Subway.
Bothell said that within the first eight months, the business became popular and outgrew its current location on South Center Street.
“I was always doing my signs and selling my art on the side and selling it to friends and family, and basically from there it was in very high demand,” Bothell said.
“Being a mom of two, I couldn’t keep up with it, so I kind of had the idea of, ‘Why don’t I host some events?’ – and I started doing it at people’s houses or community rooms.”
She said the concept behind the business came from attending popular painting parties.
“I didn’t get out very much so that was my social time with my friends. And I talked too much. And I always got behind on what I was doing,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I wish I could come out and do what I love and be artistic, but I want to hang out with my friends. I want to talk. I want to catch up. This is my time.’
“So, it was like, ‘Why don’t I open a place that people can come and I don’t really teach?’ ”
Bothell said that she started instruction with etched wood so that a design could be followed.
“It’s all already there for them, so all they have to do is pick their colors,” she said. “So it’s very, very easy.
“I don’t teach at them. They don’t have to come and pay attention or listen to me. The vibe I wanted was come paint. Be creative. Come with your friends. Hang out. I’ll help you with colors. I’ll help them with blending, if they want to do it. But if not, they can just sit and enjoy. It’s just a place to go and get out, especially in this community, and they’re just free to do what they want and be creative.”
The shop’s first walk-in workshop, which started last fall, involved ceramics – offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays.
Bothell said that daily walk-in workshops will be added with the size expansion at the new location.
“Instead of a specific project that we work on, I’ll have an open workshop,” she said. “I’ll have them on the wall with any extra pieces behind them if you have nothing to do that day, you’ll be able to walk in and pick up a ceramic or pick up a wood piece and just paint at your leisure.
“It’s great for friends, great for families.”
Another offering the shop will be able to expand upon in the new space is children’s parties – which were previously limited in size – as well as workshops for children.
Bothell said the progress she has made in a year has “blown my mind.”
More information on The Porch Peddler’s Workshop and upcoming workshops is available at https://theporchpeddler.com.
“It’s something that I’ve done since a young, young age, (but) I’ve never thought that it would ever turn into a business,” she said. “It was kind of a hobby and something fun I had always done, and now I have my own shop and I get to share it with other people, and it’s just so great to bring it to Ebensburg.
“I wish we had something like this when I was growing up. I would’ve been there all the time.”
