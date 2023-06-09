EBENSBURG – What started out as a hobby for Joe Bono, of Cresson, as he worked in the oil fields has turned into a custom leather business.
After moving to Texas for more than a year, Bono recently brought his business, Bono’s Custom Leather, back to Ebensburg to be near his family.
Bono said that he began working with leather as a hobby when he worked in the oil fields to create items that he could use while at work.
“I started doing it in the oil fields with a buddy, making tally book covers, and then I started making custom knife sheaths for my knives, and then it kind of branched out from there,” he said.
Bono operated his business in Ebensburg for five years before moving to Texas.
The business offers custom belts, wallets, holsters, knife sheaths, rifle slings and guitar straps.
According to Bono, the business also specializes in custom tooling.
“I hand-carve those and put them on any of my products, even if it’s just custom bags with a certain color leather,” he said.
Bono said that floral tooling is one of his favorite designs to create.
“I really, really like floral tooling, like Western-style stuff,” he said. “That’s probably my favorite thing to do, whether that’s on belts or wallets or holsters.
“That’s my favorite.”
Bono said that he enjoys working with leather and the freedom of creating different designs.
“It’s just really cool what you can do with it, and it’s very practical,” he said. “Leather products have been around forever, and they’re lasting materials, and it’s a good way to use byproducts of farming and things like that. It’s just an old-school thing, and I kind of like that about it and just the limitless things that you can make.”
Bono’s Custom Leather is located near Kosta’s Restaurant, 3135 Ebensburg Road in the Ebensburg Mini Mall.
Bono can be reached at 830-733-0864 or by email at BonoLeather@gmail.com.
