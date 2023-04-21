EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two top Cambria County probation officers are continuing their efforts to reduce recidivism in the county in their new positions.
In February, Toni White shifted from her role as director of the Day Reporting Center (DRC) to chief of the Cambria County Probation Bureau. At that time, Christopher Maul, who worked with White at the center, became the center’s new director.
“It’s still surreal,” White said.
“I still wake up every day and say, ‘Did this really happen?’ It is most certainly surreal. I don’t take it lightly. I’m very grateful for the opportunity, and I will continue to do what is necessary in order to catapult probation to where it needs to be.”
White began her career with the county in 2014. She moved to probation in 2016. In 2018, she became the director of the Day Reporting Center.
Maul started working at the juvenile detention center in December 2001. He then moved to juvenile probation in 2006 and later adult probation at the Day Reporting Center in 2019.
Maul credited White for leaving a “great foundation” at the center.
“My work hasn’t changed a lot because Toni left a great foundation,” he said. “The DRC has their standard procedures.
“We tweaked a few things of how we split up some of the new duties over there and some ideas, trying to move forward and prepare for the new building,” he said.
Maul said that he and White have attempted to promote the use of the center as an alternative to incarceration to reduce court time and help the people that they supervise.
Going forward, White said she wants to look at what her officers can do to cut recidivism in the community.
“My hope in being chief now is looking at the juvenile piece and what can be done to stop the juvenile offenders and what we can do differently and how we can better serve them, being present in schools a little bit more and in the community,” she said. “That’s what I want to see my officers do.
“Also, for adults, the biggest thing is, we’re looking at reentry. Reentry is my baby right now, and I want to bring down the recidivism rate to be able to allow people to find appropriate housing, to allow them not to find just a job, but possibly a career.”
Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said that the two will continue to lead the probation department.
“They have demonstrated a high level of competence in their positions and dedication to probation and parole,” he said.
