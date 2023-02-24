JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Jim Neely stepped back into the LaurelWood Care Center administrator’s office after nine years, he was heartened to see the “five Cs” were still in the employee handbook.
“That’s something we developed over several years,” Neely said.
“We started out with two Cs.”
Compassion and commitment were later joined by competence, common courtesy and community spirit to form the philosophy of care that guided LaurelWood’s staff through Neely’s first 24-year stint at the helm.
Neely joined LaurelWood in 1989, before the Upper Yoder Township nursing home and personal care home was open.
“Everyone, including myself, thought I’d stay here until I retired,” he said.
But after 24 years, Neely started hearing about problems at another local nursing home.
He thought he could help, so he applied and was hired as administrator.
He remained there for more than three years before stepping down amid rumors of management issues. Feeling he had succeeded in turning the place around, Neely wonders if somebody felt “it was too good to be true,” which led to the rumors.
“My background is nursing,” Neely said.
“I wouldn’t know how to cook the books.”
His resignation sent Neely on what he calls a spiritual journey, first retiring to Florida to be near his grandchildren.
“I felt burned out,” he said.
“I felt like the Lord abandoned me.”
He got a boat and planned island-hopping around Florida in retirement. The retirement, however, did not last long.
Soon, he was back taking temporary interim administrative positions in the long-term care industry.
“It didn’t stop raining, so I never got on the water with my boat,” he said.
“I got bored and went back to work.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Neely’s depression got worse from the isolation.
“We couldn’t even walk on the beach,” he recalled.
“My walking slowed. I felt like an old man.”
He got a message that his old job in Johnstown was going to be open in January. The message coincided with a feeling it was time to really get back to work.
“I feel like the Lord has called me back home,” he said.
With the excuse of attending the New Year’s Eve celebration in Pittsburgh, Neely headed back to Pennsylvania in late December with a side trip to Johnstown to renew acquaintances.
“I visited here and I was cornered in an office by a bunch of employees,” Neely said.
Among the staff members was Apryle E. Smith, director of housekeeping and laundry.
“We kind of told him how things were,” Smith said.
“I know what it was like when he was here before.
“It was a lot better.”
Encouraged by the welcome, Neely called facility owner Grane Healthcare to inquire about the position.
“They practically hired me on the spot,” he said.
Smith says his return as administrator is already making a difference.
Neely is more involved with the residents and staff than was previous management.
“You need to know he’s not just an office,” Smythe said.
“He can take us back to basics and bring back more compassion in training.”
Neely calls it patient- centered care and says he has lectured on the structure for long-term care events.
Traditional management structure puts the administration at the top and includes managers, supervisors and staff, he said.
“The organization chart left no room for the residents,” he said.
“If it did, it would have been at the very bottom. They had to give way to the organization’s whims and structures.”
Neely’s servant-leadership model puts residents at the top and administration at the bottom. It makes all employees resident advocates.
Neely found his passion in long-term care in 1975 when he was working as a nursing home aide.
That experience led him to nursing school and then to a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University in New York.
Along the way, he worked as a floor nurse in a nursing home.
He planned to work for the federal government in long-term care policy, but he graduated just as President Ronald Reagan was cutting thousands of government jobs.
“I suffered from trickle-down economics unemployment,” he quipped.
