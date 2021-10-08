JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Joshua Britt was on the golf course at Sunnehanna Country Club, caddying.
When he heard the news of terrorist attacks on America, he jumped in his car and headed to The Johnstown Galleria and stood in line with a few others at the recruitment office ready to enlist in the military.
“A Navy recruiter came out and asked if anyone was thinking about joining the Navy, and I put my hand up,” said the Johnstown native, now 40.
“My grandfather served in the Navy and I had an uncle who was in the Navy. My other grandfather was in the Army and another uncle who was a Marine. So I come from a proud military family, and it didn’t matter what branch I went into, it was going to be a fit and I’d be serving my country.”
After a 20-year career, Britt retired from the Navy on Sept. 11. A ceremony was held in Virginia Beach to commemorate the occasion – with his wife, Theresa, and children, Ava and Grayson, in attendance.
Britt said prior to 9/11, he had no thoughts of entering the military. His decision was made in the spur of the moment.
“If 9/11 never happened, then I wouldn’t be where I am either,” said Britt, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “I felt like this was a calling for me and I had to do it. The greatest thing about America is that when things like this happen, it unites us, and this was a defining moment that when the time comes and your country is calling on you, you step up for the greater good.”
Training, deployment
On Oct. 30, 2001, Britt shipped out to boot camp and completed recruit training in January 2002.
He want on to Operation Specialist A School, where he graduated top of his class and was meritoriously promoted to Seaman.
Britt’s first assignment was the USS Saipan (LHA-2) and upon completing basic military requirements, he was meritoriously promoted to third class petty officer and then to second class petty officer.
From Dec. 31, 2002 to August 2003, he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where his ship set the record for the longest days at sea with continuous operations – 157 days.
The deployment set the tone for a career that saw Britt meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer during the “Year of the Chief” in 2012 for his devotion to duty as a Navy recruiter.
“It’s very unheard of for anyone to be meritoriously promoted to that rank,” he said.
“There’s maybe a dozen people walking the earth who can say they were meritoriously promoted to that rank. I was shocked and didn’t think it was something that was going to happen.”
Helping and recruiting
Britt said he achieved the ranking by being a strong recruiter.
“It wasn’t because I was a good salesman, it was because I genuinely looked for people who I could help,” he said.
“I am a firm believer that you can have anything you want in life as long as you help enough other people get what they want, so that was the key to my success. I was out there looking for the people who needed the most help and then I helped them get what they wanted.”
He said being a recruiter was the most satisfying part of his Naval career.
“Of all of the things I’ve done, the thing that really sticks with me the most will be the people who I helped along the way,” Britt said. “The great thing is my legacy will live on through the people I trained.”
After he achieved the rank of senior chief petty officer, Britt’s career took him all over the country and world, as he participated in various operations and missions including Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Active Endeavor, Operation Morning Glory, oversight of OPCW destruction of Syrian chemical weapons and ballistic missile defense operations in support of Operation Atlantic Sentry and Operation Sharp Sentry.
While serving, Britt received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and he’s a 2017 graduate of the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy.
‘Next generation’s calling’
His distinguished medals include Navy Commendation, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Global War on Terrorism Service, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary, NATO Medal, several ribbons and a Letter of Commendation from an admiral.
“A lot of people in my generation have the same mentality, and the reason we joined post 9/11 is because we had that calling to service because we were attacked by terrorists,” he said.
“Now, 20 years later, those terrorists are gone and can’t hurt us anymore, and most of my decision was based on that.
“With terrorism, any day somebody can wake up and commit an act of terror, so you can never fully defeat terrorism.
“But I take comfort in knowing that we have taken out the people who were behind 9/11.
“We have the greatest military in the world, and even if we are attacked again, it’ll be the next generation’s calling to go and do the same things I did and stand up and take the fight to the enemy.”
For the past seven years, Britt has worked in real estate and sees that field as a parallel to serving in the Navy.
“I still had the urge to help people and this was an opportunity to do that,” Britt said.
“I have a team of 15 real estate agents who work with me, and we focus on people who don’t know what they’re eligible for, the different programs that are out there and the whole home-buying process.”
Reflecting on his military career, he said it instills in you characteristics that you can take with you wherever you go in life.
“We talk about integrity in the military and you need integrity in the business world as well, so it’s a lot of those same principles that the military presses upon,” Britt said.
“You will be successful because you have that good upbringing.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
