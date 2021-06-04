A gastropub owned by a married couple in Cresson, and a veteran-owned company that purchased a building in downtown Johnstown are the first businesses to tap into a microloan fund aimed at activating the area’s entrepreneurs.
Last October, the federal government awarded more than $1.2 million to the Johnstown Area Regional Industries Growth Fund – a certified Community Development Financial Institution for the Johnstown region.
The first of that fund’s microloan recipients, The Brick on Front, opened in April at 709 Front St., Cresson.
Owner Dee Bertison spoke with The Tribune-Democrat this week in between serving craft cocktails and food to customers.
“We really wanted to bring something to Front Street,” she said. “If it wasn’t for JARI, we wouldn’t be here having this conversation.”
Her husband, Jason, is the chef, and she focuses on cocktail recipes, she said.
“We wanted to offer really good food,” she said. “We want people to leave here saying, ‘The food was worth it. We’ll be back.’ ”
Customer Robert Pramuk, of Loretto, said he was amazed at the transformation of the building, which used to be an Italian restaurant.
“It looks amazing, with everything they’ve done and all of their drink and food choices,” he said.
Innovative Extracts, which offers a full line of CBD products made from hemp grown at a Portage farm, is the only other business so far that has received a microloan from the JARI Growth Fund.
The company couldn’t have afforded to establish a retail store in Johnstown otherwise, said owner Matthew Sinosky.
Sinosky purchased a building at 2071/2 Market St. and plans to renovate the site this month.
“I live in Ebensburg, and everyone is saying, ‘You want to open in downtown Johnstown? Why?’ ” he said.
“The city has a good thing going on with all the redevelopment planned, and we are happy to be on the ground floor of it. I think it’s going to be beautiful, and I think it’s going to draw people there.”
He said he’s excited about what’s in store for downtown over the next few years, especially plans for the new Balance Main Street Plaza.
The 39-year-old former Army combat engineer was deployed once in support of Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11. His Innovative Extracts business partners, Vince and Andy Golden, both served in U.S. military as well.
The trio started growing hemp for CBD oil in 2019 at the Golden family farm and subsequently began selling health products made from that oil online.
In partnership with Start-up Alleghenies, the JARI Growth Fund is identifying many more entrepreneurs who may benefit from its microloan program, said Blake Fleegle, an entrepreneurial coach for Cambria County whose office is at JARI.
The microloan fund is targeted for businesses across seven counties including Cambria and Somerset, he said.
The loans carry interest rates between 5% and 7.75% and terms of 12 to 72 months.
“We have lots more applicants in the pipeline,” he said. “There is significant demand, which shows the need. This money will go a long way toward matching entrepreneurs with the funds they need to get started.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.