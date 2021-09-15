LIGONIER, Pa. – You don't need to make a trip to Scotland to immerse yourself in its culture and heritage.
The 62nd annual Ligonier Highland Games will be held Saturday at Idlewild Park along Route 30 near Ligonier.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. with the last event to take place at 5:30 p.m.
The park will play host to pipe bands, musicians, crafters and athletes as the cultural, musical and athletic traditions of Scotland are celebrated.
"The games were created as a fundraiser for a scholarship fund that's hosted by Clan Donald Educational and Charitable Trust and proceeds go to a scholarship fund that people apply for to study in Scotland or to study one of the Scottish arts," said Kelly Shaffer, publicist for the games. "It's to support the continuation of these arts and the knowledge and culture and the way to do that is by educating the next generation."
Popular at the games are the heavy athletic events featuring tossing the caber, Scottish hammer throw, sheaf tossing and putting the stone.
There also will be piping and drumming competitions, highland dancing and Scottish country dancing, Gaelic mod singing and poetry and Celtic and Scottish harp workshops and competitions.
Vendors specializing in Celtic wearables, food and arts also will be showcased.
"There's so many opportunities to sample some Scottish or Celtic delicacies," Shaffer said.
There will be a children's game area, Scottish storytelling and continuous music from professional Celtic performers on three stages.
Clans attending include Kennedy, Donald, Buchanan, Campbell, Cameron, Fergusson, Gregor, Hamilton, Hanna, Hay, Irwin, Lockhart, MacAlister, MacBean, MacDougall, MacDuff, MacFarlane, MacGillivray, Mackintosh, Moncreiffe, Murray, Stewart, and Young.
"One of the major elements of the games is a section of the park that we devote to clan tents where you can go and learn everything you ever needed to know or wanted to know about the overall clan structure and what it meant historically and what it means now," Shaffer said. "It's an opportunity for people who want to go learn more about these leading families in Scotland and what that looks like in modern society here in the U.S."
She said the games attract a large crowd each year.
"You'll see people who have grown up with the Ligonier Highland Games and now they're bringing their families in," she said. "We also see a huge number every year of new visitors to the games and I think that's because Celtic culture is so popular in media."
Shaffer said for those attending the hope is they'll have a better understanding of Scottish history.
"People know what the caber toss is but they don't necessarily understand how it came to be, so we try to provide context for you that it's not just about watching someone toss a telephone phone end over end, it's about the tradition that led to that,"she said. "When you go to visit the weaving pavilion it's not just about the physical moving of the loom, it's about what the colors mean and how the threads change. I hope they get the emotional feeling of coming to the games."
Park rides and attractions will not be open.
Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for children ages 11 to 17 and free for children 10 and under.
Free parking is available.
For more information, visit www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.