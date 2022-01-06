SOMERSET – Come one, come all, to greatest chilly show in Somerset.
“Winter Carnival” will serve as the theme for the 27th annual Fire & Ice Festival, which will be held Jan. 14 through 16 in Uptown Somerset.
“The Fire & Ice Festival is kind of like a festival made up of smaller events all in one, and there’s something for everyone from the young to the old,” said Jocelyn Hartman, event coordinator for Somerset Inc., which sponsors the festival. “Last year we were scaled down, but there were still so many people who came out, so this year just to have the opportunity to bring these events back is important because people are seeking ways to be with their friends and family, and we’re giving them a way to do that.”
The event will features ice carvings, a 20-block ice slide, fireworks, a firebreather, an escape room, live musical entertainment, an indoor marketplace, carriage rides, a 5K race, a scavenger hunt, a story stroll, a train display, a used book sale, food trucks, vendors, the Fireside Lounge and activities for children.
Employees of Pittsburgh-based Mastro Gourmet Quality Ice will carve 48 sculptures for the festival.
The carvings will showcase pieces related to the festival theme.
“They have been doing the sculptures for us for the last few years, and they are phenomenal,” Hartman said. “They also do such an amazing job and they really take pride in what they do. The quality of the sculptures is out of this world.”
This year’s Fire & Ice Festival pin features the “Winter Carnival” logo.
The pin costs $5 and gives people free admission to larger events throughout the weekend. Pins can be purchased at festival headquarters, 130 N. Center Ave., and at other locations around town.
“We have people who collect the pins every year and that’s cool to see,” Hartman said. “They’ll bring them back to show us what they have and that’s really fun.”
A highlight of the festival is the firework display that will light up the night sky at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 on the Diamond.
“The fireworks are the kick-off event, and people really seek that out wanting to know when they’re going to happen,” Hartman said. “The fireworks are right on the Diamond, and that’s something that’s not typical because it’s right in the center of town.”
Following the fireworks show, a live carving demonstration will be held on the Diamond.
New this year will be Escape Room Somerset, which will be offered throughout the weekend at 130 W. Main St.
“They’ll pop up in one of our uptown locations and offer a shortened version of an escape room that’s themed to ‘Winter Carnival,’ so that’s going to be really fun,” Hartman said.
She said after a hard few years due to the pandemic, organizers are hoping the festival will bring a bit of joy to Uptown Somerset and the local community.
“We want them to experience unity with their community,” Hartman said. “We hope people will enjoy themselves and get lost in the fun of the weekend.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somerset.org or www.facebook.com/FireIceFestival.
