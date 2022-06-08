EBENSBURG, Pa. – Thousands of gallons of water have escaped unseen from the premises of the Cambria County Prison, increasing the lockup's May water bill by about $20,000, Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said.
"Usually the prison's water bills arrive at about $33,000 or less; this bill received the other day was $52,000," Cernic said. "I saw the bill come across my desk, and I said, 'What's going on?'"
A fire hydrant in front of the jail is leaking internally, into the ground, Warden Christian Smith said.
"Our annual flow test caught it," he said. "It's leaked about 8,000 gallons."
Smith said he has a purchase order issued for repairs. Cernic said repairs are needed urgently.
"We can't monkey around; our bill is $20,000 more than what we normally have," Cernic said.
The hydrant is not the only item in need of repair at the prison. More than one major capital improvement project is under way.
The prison received one bid of $187,000 to install a new kitchen floor, Smith said in his Wednesday report to the prison board.
The bidder's name is to be announced Thursday when the Cambria County commissioners vote on approving or denying the bid at their meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. at Duman Lake Park. Pavillion 10.
Cernic was surprised by the cost.
"Are we walking on diamonds?" he said at the Prison Board meeting.
Smith said CJL Engineering handled specifications for a continuous pour epoxy floor that would replace the existing ceramic tile floor.
"Ceramic tile was the worst thing that could have been set there," Smith said. "There were areas where you'd step on it and black water would bubble up from under it. That's how bad it was – because it was continuously, always wet."
In addition, work on a $1.8 million roof project began June 3. And a $300, 220 HVAC project is also ongoing, Smith said.
