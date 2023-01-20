Hunt announces re-election bid

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt has announced his bid for a second term.
Hunt, a Southmont Borough Republican, began his term in 2020 after spending 12 years as an Upper Yoder Township supervisor.
Hunt said that during his term, the county earned Standard and Poors rating of an A- with a positive outlook, he has supported investing in much-needed county infrastructure upgrades and the county has begun expanding broadband access in nine underserved areas of the county. He added that the county has lowered property taxes twice in three years, as well as addressed employee retention and recruitment issues.
According to Hunt, he has stood up in opposition when he has felt it’s necessary, but believes that working together and creating an atmosphere for growth should always be the priority of every decision.
He believes that there’s still a lot of work to do, and feels positive about the future of the county.
“I love what I do and I feel I have more to offer to Cambria County,” Hunt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.