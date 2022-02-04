You’ll be howling with laughter at this fundraiser event.
The Humane Society of Cambria County will present its Comedy Night 2022 at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Ace’s Lounge, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“Comedy Night is a fun event that allows us to get together with the community to have a good time with them, and it also allows us to promote the humane society and the good things that we’re doing throughout the year,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Humane Society. “It has grown to become one of our biggest annual fundraisers, and we’re excited to be able to offer it again after not having it last year due to COVID.”
In 2020, the event raised over $12,000.
“It was an overwhelming response and a very successful event,” Vamos said.
“We hope it comes back just as big, if not bigger, this year.”
Pittsburgh-based Slapsticks Productions Inc. will be bring the comedic talent for the evening.
Comedians include headliner Mark Riccadonna, who has been seen on AXS-TV “Live at Gotham!” and writes the Weekend Update for “Saturday Night Live”; David Kaye, Pittsburgh’s premier stand-up comedian from Dry Bar Comedy; and Suzanne Lawrence of Arcade Comedy Theater, who has performed all over the country and has been a featured performer at several comedy festivals.
“Slapstick Productions is wonderful to work with,” Vamos said. “Their whole goal is for it to be a fundraiser, so they don’t just provide us with the comedy they also help us make sure that our night is a huge success and that we’re able to raise as much money as possible for a good cause.
“The three comedians have a lot of versatility, and I think they’ll reach a lot of different people.”
The event also will include a 50/50 drawing and basket raffle with items donated from local organizations and individuals, including a lottery ticket frame, cash frame, Johnstown Tomahawks tickets, restaurant gift certificates and pet items.
“We’re still accepting basket raffle donations and anyone interested can reach out to the shelter,” Vamos said.
Ace’s Lounge will provide light snacks and drinks for purchase throughout the evening.
Proceeds will be used to help with veterinary bills and operating costs at the humane society.
“We hope people will have a good time and let loose and laugh,” Vamos said.
“Hopefully, they’ll have a positive experience with us and learn about the Humane Society of Cambria County and remember us for this upcoming year when they donate to organizations.”
Attendees must be at 21 years old to attend.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Table sponsorships also are available.
Tickets can be purchased at the Humane Society of Cambria County, 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Johnstown, or online at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/events.
For more information, call 814-536-6116 or email cambriacountyhumanesociety@gmail.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
