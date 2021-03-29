The Humane Society of Cambria County will hold its Easter-Grams Friday and Saturday.
The Easter Bunny, who will be accompanied by an adoptable pet, will pay a visit to residents in Cambria County.
Requests can be made through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Those who wish to send an Easter-Gram are asked to make a $15 minimum donation to the humane society.
To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6ktNTWO9VA3cbvHnZZUt2Ddo68BP-5C0remjjUCyRWss8XQ/viewform.
