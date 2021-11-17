The Humane Society of Cambria County will host its fourth annual Claws & Paws Cash Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.

Cash prizes will total more than $1,000.

There also will be a 50/50, pull tabs, baskets, gift certificates, a lottery frame and tickets to sporting events.

Cost is $20 and includes dinner.

Attendees must be 21 years of age.

For $10, individuals can qualify for cash prizes without attending the event.

Information: www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

