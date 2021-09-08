Due to an outbreak of kennel cough closing the dog room at the Humane Society of Cambria County and a recent intake of a cats from a hoarding case, the Richland Township animal shelter is seeking help from the public.
The shelter is in need of Purina ONE dog food, Purina Cat Chow and nonclumping cat liter. They also are asking for volunteers.
Monetary donations can be made at the shelter, 743 Galleria Drive Ext., Johnstown, by calling 814-535-6116 or online at www.paypal.me/hscc15904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.