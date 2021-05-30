This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.

House Bill 1144: Establishes new regulations for oil and gas industry. Passed 113-88. Goes to Senate.

• State Rep. James Rigby (R-71): Yes.

• State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72): Yes.

• State Rep. Carl Metzgar (R-69): Yes.

• State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-73): Yes.

House Bill 406: Would reinstitute work search requirements for unemployment. Passed 130-71. Goes to Senate.

Rigby: Yes.

Burns: Yes.

Metzgar: Yes.

Sankey: Yes.

House Bill 1130: Requires certain human traffickers to register as sex offenders. Passed 186-15. Goes to Senate.

Rigby: Yes.

Burns: Yes.

Metzgar: Yes.

Sankey: Yes.

Senate Bill 28: Sets new rules for state agencies to follow regarding permits. Passed 28-20. Now goes to House.

• State Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35): Yes.

• State Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32): Yes.

Senate Bill 126: Calls for review every years of ‘economically significant’ regulations. Passed 27-21. Goes to House.

Langerholc: Yes.

Stefano: Yes.

– John Finnerty, jfinnerty@cnhi.com

John Finnerty is based in Harrisburg and covers state government and politics. Follow him on Twitter @CNHIPA.

