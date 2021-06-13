This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
House Resolution 106: Ends Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 disaster declaration. Passed House 121-81 and passed Senate 30-20. Does not require governor’s signature to take effect.:
• State Rep. James Rigby (R-71): Yes.
• State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72): Yes.
• State Rep. Carl Metzgar (R-69): Yes.
• State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-73): Yes.
• State Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35): Yes.
• State Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32): Yes.
House Bill 979: Allows gun owners and gun groups to sue over local gun laws and seek cost of legal bills if they win. Passed 124-79. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: Yes.
• Metzgar: Yes.
• Sankey: Yes.
Senate Bill 618: Bars government offices, schools and public universities from requiring COVID vaccines and limits secretary of health’s powers. Passed 29-20. Goes to House.
• Langerholc: Yes.
• Stefano: Yes.
Senate Bill 516: Would make it easier for courts to use collection agencies to collect unpaid debts. Passed 34-15. Goes to House.
• Langerholc: Yes.
• Stefano: Yes.
– John Finnerty, jfinnerty@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.