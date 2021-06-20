This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
• House Bill 975: Adds elder care workers to the list of individuals who can be charged with institutional sexual assault. Passed 170-32. Goes to Senate.
• State Rep. James Rigby (R-71): Yes.
• State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72): Yes.
• State Rep. Carl Metzgar (R-69): Yes.
• State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-73): Yes.
• House Bill 1397: Changes law regarding how wages are determined in certain workers' comp claims. Passed 113-89. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: No.
• Metzgar: Yes.
• Sankey: Yes.
• Senate Bill: Bars the state from making regulation changes during an emergency that don't directly relate to the emergency. Passed Senate 29-21. Goes to House.
• State Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35): Yes.
• State Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32): Yes.
• House Bill 649: Requires nursing homes to designate an essential caregiver for patients and rules for their access to the facilities. Passed Senate 32-18. Goes to governor.
• Langerholc: Yes.
• Stefano: Yes.
• House Bill 1154: Allows bars to sell cocktails-to-go and grocery and other stores to sell prepackaged cocktail drinks. Passed Senate 26-24. Goes back to House for concurrence.
• Langerholc: Yes.
• Stefano: Yes.
– John Finnerty, jfinnerty@cnhi.com
