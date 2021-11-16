Fire damages house
in Susquehanna Twp.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA – A two-story family home in Susquehanna Township was seriously damaged by fire Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Matt Barczak, treasurer of Hope Fire Company in Northern Cambria, said his crew was dispatched just before 10 a.m. to the scene on Whiskey Road near Willys Road.
“We could see smoke in the air as we approached and then could see flames,” he said. “It was well-involved.”
Family members were not home when the fire broke out, Barczak said.
Hope’s 14 firefighters were assisted by crews and apparatus from Hastings and Colver fire companies.
“We had a good response,” Barczak said. “We got all of your apparatus on the road.”
Crews were at the scene just outside Northern Cambria Borough for about four hours, including cleanup, he said.
