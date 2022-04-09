The Tribune-Democrat is introducing a new podcast about jobs.
Topics will include who’s hiring, skills and education required for available positions, and how much money applicants can expect to earn.
The “Hot Jobs” podcast with The Tribune-Democrat business reporter Russ O’Reilly can be found online at www.tribdem.com/podcasts.
In the first episode, Cambria and Somerset County CareerLink site coordinator Jeff Dick and Johnstown Area Regional Industries Director of Workforce Development Debra Balog visit The Tribune-Democrat’s podcast studio at 425 Locust St.
The discussion delves into the region’s hiring environment in general and the upcoming Cambria County Job Fair.
In subsequent episodes, a variety of guests will address specific employment areas.
Balog said job openings have been increasing since COVID-19 gripped the economy.
“We believe we are going to have a record number of employers at the job fair this year,” Balog said.
The 2022 Cambria County Job Fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Napoleon Street, downtown Johnstown.
To help jobseekers prepare for the fair, free resume and interview workshops are slated from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 25-27, at the PA CareerLink of Cambria County in the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
“We will touch on resumes, being prepared for an interview and going through a job fair,” Dick said.
Ranked by rate of unemployment, Cambria County is at No. 55 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, workforce data released in March by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry show.
In Cambria, 3,200, or 6% of the workforce is unemployed and receiving unemployment compensation.
Somerset County is at No. 42 with an unemployment rate of 5.6%.
As employers look to fill jobs, there also has been a decrease in the total workforce, which includes people who are receiving unemployment compensation and people who are employed.
Pennsylvania civilian labor force data show Cambria County’s workforce at about 53,000 people in January 2022 – a decrease of 4% or 2,200 people from January 2021.
The next episode focuses on CDL driver opportunities, and is set to include Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center Director John Augustine.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
