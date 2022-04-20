The region’s hospitals are not yet seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients – even as cases have started to climb in much of the state.
On Wednesday, 11 people were hospitalized with COVID-19-related issues across Cambria, Bedford, Somerset and Blair counties.
That included two people in Cambria County, state Department of Health figures showed.
That’s not the case in other regions as a new omicron variants, including BA.2 has resulted in a 42% jump in statewide cases and a 3% increase in hospitalizations in Pennsylvania.
Cases have been at their lowest point in at least a year across the region, but several counties, including Cambria, saw cases inch up last week for the first time in several months.
Organizations, including Highlands Health, have been marketing increased vaccination opportunities for residents, including weekly clinics on Tuesday at their Locust Street center.
Daily casesOn Wednesday, Cambria County added nine cases and Somerset County added six.
Westmoreland and Centre counties again added the highest daily additions with 47 and 24 respective cases.
Clearfield recorded 14 additional cases, while Indiana added 11 and Blair added eight cases.
Bedford County added just two cases.
None of the region’s eight counties added a fatality on Wednesday.
The state added 11, putting its two-year total at 44,550.
