COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,190,000 cases and a total of 26,925 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,532,317

• Positive tests: 1,190,102

• Deaths: 26,925

• Recovered: 92%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,378 positives, 45,405 negatives (430 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,852 positives, 22,326 negatives (208 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,529 positives, 10,127 negatives (138 deaths)

• Blair: 13,174 positives, 39,359 negatives (334 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,232 positives, 20,159 negatives (175 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,487 positives, 21,583 negatives (146 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,774 positives, 98,199 negatives (760 deaths)

• Allegheny: 100,460 positives, 413,752 negatives (1,956 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,268 positives, 52,492 negatives (380 deaths)

• Butler: 17,276 positives, 52,974 negatives (413 deaths)

• Centre: 16,730 positives, 69,300 negatives (222 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,990 positives, 37,220 negatives (314 deaths)

• Greene: 3,231 positives, 10,024 negatives (40 deaths)

• Washington: 17,530 positives, 61,604 negatives (298 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 146,897 positives, 631,705 negatives (3,615 deaths)

• Montgomery: 69,632 positives, 358,892 negatives (1,702 deaths)

• Delaware: 51,759 positives, 240,757 negatives (1,375 deaths)

• Bucks: 60,171 positives, 254,837 negatives (1,287 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,707 positives, 194,569 negatives (1,138 deaths)

• Berks: 47,459 positives, 131,039 negatives (1,020 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,240 positives, 142,118 negatives (850 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,445 positives, 111,255 negatives (807 deaths)

• York: 45,812 positives, 154,721 negatives (804 deaths)

• Chester: 40,318 positives, 210,862 negatives (802 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,417 positives, 128,615 negatives (706 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,700 positives, 104,036 negatives (546 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,226 positives, 80,021 negatives (520 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 47,535.

• Ages 10-19: 127,314.

• Ages 20-29: 210,583.

• Ages 30-39: 182,018.

• Ages 40-49: 163,870.

• Ages 50-59: 180,012

• Ages 60-69: 136,143.

• Ages 70-79: 76,043.

• Ages 80-89: 45,030.

• Ages 90-99: 20,228.

• Ages 100+: 981.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 625,868 cases.

• Male: 559,084 cases.

• Not reported: 5,105 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 108,463 cases.

• White: 644,902 cases.

• Asian: 20,850 cases.

• Other: 21,250 cases.

• Not reported: 394,367 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.