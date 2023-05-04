JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of assaulting a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center security officer when he was a patient, authorities said.
City police charged Martin Joseph Homola, 44, of the 400 block of Vine Street, Townhouse Towers, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Homola was involuntarily committed to the hospital on Wednesday. When staff tried to place him in restraints, he attempted to spit at nurses and security staff, the affidavit said.
Homola allegedly spit in the face of one of the security officers.
Homola was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
Homola was also arrested on Tuesday, when he allegedly threatened to kill everyone living on his floor at Townhouse Towers in Johnstown after accusing someone of stealing his cat, an affidavit reads.
Police arrested Homola and transported him to the Public Safety Building on Washington Street, where he allegedly clogged the toilet, flooding the holding cell.
He faces criminal charges including institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.