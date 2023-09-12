BEDFORD, Pa. – A Claysburg woman charged with homicide will stand trial in Bedford County for the 2018 shooting death of her 74-year-old husband inside a shed near their home, authorities said.
Trial begins this week for Nancy Lee Focht, 75, of the 200 block of Mountain Penny Lane.
According to a complaint affidavit, state police in Bedford said Focht told them that David Glenn Focht Sr., 74, was shot when they struggled over a gun during a dispute on Sept. 11, 2018.
Troopers said they found Glenn Focht Sr. at the shed with a fatal gunshot wound to the right lower chest area.
Troopers found a Rossi M971 magnum revolver outside the shed/garage on a swivel desk chair. Nancy Focht reported to troopers that they had been arguing all day and were outside the shed/garage area when Glenn Focht Sr. went inside and returned with a gun, the affidavit said.
Focht said she heard the gun cock and Glenn Focht Sr. allegedly took a shot at her but missed.
Glenn Focht Sr. was shot during a struggle over the weapon, the woman said. Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer declared him dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted at ForensicDx in Windber reportedly contradicted the woman’s account of events.
The Mossy Oak vest that the victim was wearing was analyzed for gunshot residue, but investigators found nothing to indicate that he was shot at close range.
The fatal shot was fired from “indeterminate- range,” the affidavit said.
In a subsequent interview, Nancy Focht reportedly admitted to bringing the firearm to the shed and shooting her husband. After firing two shots, she closed the double doors to hide the body, the affidavit said.
Troopers charged her with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.