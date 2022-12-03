JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A West End home is likely a "total loss" after flames tore through the upper floor early Saturday, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
Statler said the Glenn Street home's two occupants, their two dogs and several cats all were able to escape the fire.
But the home's owner had to be transported to Memorial Medical Center for burn injuries on his hands he sustained while trying to douse the flames.
The fire started in an upstairs bedroom, Statler said.
Flames were already venting out windows by the time crews arrived on scene, he added.
West Hills and Richland fire departments assisted on the two-alarm call, Johnstown fire officials said.
Statler said crews were able to control the fire through an interior attack but the structure sustained severe damage because flames also spread into the attic.
He said the owner-occupied home was not insured.
"This is something we see way too many times, unfortunately," Statler said, noting that insurance coverage is often vital in the aftermath of a fire.
The American Red Cross was assisting the family with temporary housing arrangements, Statler said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear Saturday.
A state police fire marshal will be investigating the fire to issue a determination, Statler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.