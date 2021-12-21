Cheryl Turgeon says her husband's aunt, Sister Mary Charles, of Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, made these by hand until she was 90 years old. She sewed then all by hand, giving them different gowns, hair styles, earrings and necklaces. I bought lots of them for relatives and friends. She moved after turning 90 to Dallas, Luzerne County, where she lived to be 100 years old.
