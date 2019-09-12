DAVIDSVILLE – A state corrections inmate on work detail was injured Thursday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police are searching for the vehicle, a silver, four door.
Police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said three prisoners and one supervisor were collecting trash along the southbound lane of state Route 601 heading toward Jerome at 10:47 a.m. The driver lost control on a curve, crossed both lanes and struck the inmate and the guide rail before speeding away, he said.
The inmate, from SCI-Laurel Highlands, was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The car’s driver is a white male with a beard. The vehicle may be a Ford Focus or Fusion with damage to the front driver’s side and a scratch from hitting the guide rail, Zangaglia said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Conemaugh Township police at 814-288-1400, ext. 1.
