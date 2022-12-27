JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Power was out Tuesday to traffic signals at Menoher Boulevard and Luzerne and Gardner streets after a vehicle struck an electrical control box on Friday and sped away, police said.
West Hills Regional police are searching for the vehicle, which hit the electrical control box on Menoher and two other vehicles, authorities said.
No one was injured in the 6:24 p.m. crash, police said.
"The vehicle struck two vehicles that were in traffic prior to striking the power box," police Detective Dean West said. "The vehicle then fled south on Menoher."
Stops signs were put up at the intersection, and power remained out Tuesday. The signal was back in operation Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle is described as a silver Lexus or Acura MDX and should have extensive front-end damage, he said.
The driver is described as a black male with short dreadlocks between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact West Hills Regional Police Department at 814-255-4145 or the Cambria County 911 dispatch center at 814-472-2100.
