Laurel Highlands Historical Village will hold a food drive to support area veterans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Walmart in Ebensburg.
The group will collect food items, paper goods and hygiene products.
Donations also will be accepted at the lottery booth at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township; Hoss’s Steak & Sea House at 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township, and 4343 Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg; Kimmie’s Kitchen, 3767 William Penn Ave., Mundys Corner; Stager’s Store, 696 Dulancey Drive, Portage; and Randy’s BiLo, 1514 Jefferson Ave., Windber.
Information: 814-241-6123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.