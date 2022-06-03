JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – JWF Industries has begun building complete Army ground mobility vehicles at its Iron Street location.
"We've done something pretty historical," company President Bill Polacek said during Showcase for Commerce on Friday. "We have the region's first-ever vehicle assembly line. It's never been done before."
JWF received a contract from Flyer Defense LLC to build the Flyer 72 family of vehicles, Polacek said. JWF has 139 employees working on the vehicles and is looking to hire 60 additional workers.
Polacek's news was one of several contract announcements shared Friday by Johnstown's defense industry leaders, as the Showcase for Commerce trade show celebrated the region's small business innovation and collaboration with friends and allies – specifically the Kingdom of Denmark.
Pennsylvania and Denmark entered a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in areas of energy and defense.
Before a crowd gathered for a press conference at First Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Henrik Bramsen Hahn, the Danish Embassy's deputy chief of mission, and David Briel, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary for International Business Development, signed the agreement.
"The agreement is a clear testament to our shared goal of clean energy to strengthen our defense industries," Bramsen said.
Denmark is a world model for its policies regarding energy transition, Briel said. A key part of America's defense strategy is commitment to energy efficiency, he said.
"This agreement puts Pennsylvania, and Johnstown, on the map," Briel said after the conference.
Defense deals
Companies at the showcase press conference announced about $200 million in U.S. defense contracts.
The awards included:
• Kongsberg's award of a $94 million production contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for its RS6 30mm Remote Weapon Station;
• Martin-Baker America announced contract awards for ejection seats and sitting platforms for fighter jets that together will bring $6.5 million to the Johnstown region;
• Concurrent Technologies Corp. announced a Defense Logistics Agency contract of $15 million to advance 3D printed sand casting mold technology.
Johnstown's relationship with Denmark started in 2015 with an agreement between Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the economic development agency for Cambria and Somerset counties, and CenSec, the primary cluster organization among Danish companies in the defense, space and security industries.
Another agreement was signed Friday to strengthen that relationship.
JARI President Linda Thomson and CenSec CEO Klaus Bolving signed a new international cooperation agreement Friday to advance the shared interests of both parties to pursue international opportunities for companies and emerging businesses.
'All we need'
The agreement builds on the presence of Scandanavian companies in Johnstown – including Kitron and Kongsberg.
Bolving visited the showcase this week with a contingent of leaders from Danish companies including Karsten Viuf, sales director for UXV Technologies. Viuf said he never knew Johnstown existed before his visit this week.
"I've travelled to the U.S. 30 times; I've been to half the states," he said. "I love America, but I've never heard of Johnstown."
Now he is set to return to Denmark having found a new manufacturing partner in Johnstown's Kitron site.
He toured the local facility of Kitron, a Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, and he's set to travel back to Denmark with Kitron's Johnstown site as a new manufacturing partner that will assemble UXV's remote controls and electronics for drones, robots, and remote controlled vehicles.
"They have all we need," Viuf said.
