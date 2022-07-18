JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Grammy award-winner Nelly will perform one of the few rap concerts ever held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial when he takes the stage on Saturday, Dec. 3.
His show was officially announced on Monday.
The venue, located in downtown Johnstown, has long been known more for hosting country and classic rock acts.
“It’s our goal to make sure that we get fans of all genres of music represented as best as we can,” said Chad Mearns, the War Memorial’s box office and marketing manager. “People have been asking for a different genre, a different variety. We’re happy to be able to supply that with one of the biggest names from the last 20 years of the hip-hop and rap genre.”
Nelly’s 2000 debut solo album, “Country Grammar,” with the title track and "Ride wit Me," reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 8.4 million copies in the United States.
His follow-up in 2002, "Nellyville," produced the No. 1 hits "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma."
In September 2004, Nelly released two albums, "Sweat" and "Suit." "Suit," an R&B-oriented album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, and "Sweat," a rap-oriented album, debuted at No. 2.
He has received recognitions from the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard, which ranked him the No. 3 artist of the 2000s.
Mearns said Nelly’s music provided a “soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives, especially those who grew up in the late-‘90s and early 2000s.”
Tickets go on public sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and Ticketmaster.com.
An online-only presale for subscribers to the arena’s e-newsletter will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. A promo code will be sent on Wednesday evening.
