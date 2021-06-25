A defense company is moving into the former Family Video building in Geistown Borough, authorities said.
The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining will open in two or three months at 699 Scalp Ave.
NCDMM is a research, development, engineering and manufacturing firm.
“We primarily support the Department of Defense with advanced manufacturing of their weapon systems,” said Jim Fisher, vice president and chief operating officer and a University of Pittsburgh graduate.
The Blairsville-based company has offices in Chambersburg; Huntsville, Alabama; and Youngstown, Ohio.
A strong local workforce enticed the company to move into the vacant 6,000-square-foot building.
“A pretty good cross-0section of our employees are from the area, and we want to support them,” Fisher said. “We realize that Johnstown is well-known for supporting our military, and we want to be part of that and work closely with defense contractors in the area.”
The Geistown facility will employ 14 people in engineering, operations and finances, he said.
A zoning permit was issued on April 5 after it was approved by the borough’s planning commission. A zoning certificate was issued the same day, said Rick Truscello, Geistown zoning officer.
The building use and exterior signage are in compliance with borough codes, and the business has adequate parking, Truscello said.
“We’re excited to be part of the Johnstown region and putting down roots in the area,” Fisher said.
NCDMM was founded in 2003 and has 45 employees.
