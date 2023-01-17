HIDDEN VALLEY, PA. – Hidden Valley Resort reopened as expected Tuesday – a day after a kitchen fire injured staff and sent one person to a local hospital.
Resort officials announced the reopening through their Facebook page.
A day earlier, fire crews were dispatched to Hidden Valley’s ski lodge after a fire broke out, causing two people to be treated for smoke inhalation and another to be transported from the scene, Bakersville fire officials said.
The fire’s cause was not reported Tuesday.
Messages for officials at Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department and a state police fire marshal were not returned for comment.
Volunteer fire departments from New Centerville & Rural, Sipesville, Somerset and Rockwood responded to the initial call.
