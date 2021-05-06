The fifth annual Cambria County Hero Hike will be held May 15 and will feature a 7.2-mile trek along the Ghost Town Trail from Nanty Glo to Ebensburg.
The hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the Nanty Glo trailhead, 1097 First St., and end at the Ebensburg trailhead, 424 Prave St.
A brief ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at the Pfc. Peter M. Coleman Memorial Underpass near the Ebensburg trailhead.
Donations are encouraged, but not required. Proceeds will benefit Veteran Community Initiatives.
To sign up, call 814-255-0355.
