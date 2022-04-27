The sixth annual Cambria County Hero Hike will be held May 21 and will feature a 7.5-mile trek along the Ghost Town Trail from Nanty Glo to Ebensburg.
The hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the Nanty Glo trailhead, 1097 First St., and end at the Ebensburg trailhead, 424 Prave St., organizers said.
A brief ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the Pfc. Peter M. Coleman Memorial Underpass near the Ebensburg trailhead.
Donations are encouraged, but not required. Proceeds will benefit Veteran Community Initiatives.
To register, call 814-255-0355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.