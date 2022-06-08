MINERAL POINT, Pa. – A heritage hike to Staple Bend Tunnel will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday along the trail to the tunnel in Mineral Point.
During the five-mile round-trip hike, participants will learn about the history of the tunnel, how it was constructed and the Allegheny Portage Railroad.
Those attending should wear good walking shoes and bring water.
There is no fee, but reservations are required by calling 814-886-6150.
