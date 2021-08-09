A heritage hike of the Summit Level will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site Visitor Center, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
Hikers will travel from the head of Inclined Plane 6 to near the former site of the Summit Hotel in Summitville, near the head of Inclined Plane 5.
Participants will learn about the inclines and levels of the railroad, how the system functioned and the town of Summitville.
Those attending should wear good walking shoes and bring water. There is no fee to attend.
Reservations are required by calling 814-886-6150.
