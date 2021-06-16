Take a stroll though the eastern United States without leaving Johnstown.
Earthwalk Explorer, a temporary exhibition presented by Johnstown Area Heritage Association and The Learning Lamp, will be on display beginning Friday on the second floor of the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The exhibit is a 16-foot-long relief map of the eastern U.S. from North Carolina to New Hampshire that people can walk on and explore through touch.
Visitors to Earthwalk Explorer can experience projections of mountain ranges, forests, rivers and lakes, state borders, cities, trails and cultural features.
Putting their feet to earth, they can trek across the spines of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Alleghenies or Adirondacks or follow the river valleys of the Susquehanna, James or Hudson.
They can touch the highest point in the state with their fingers or point out their hometowns with their toes.
The map uses a horizontal scale of 1 inch to represent 3.88 miles.
“We are delighted to have such an engaging exhibition coming to the Heritage Discovery Center as we open up and resume a more normal programming schedule,” said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA.
Earthwalk Explorer features colorful Geoshows projected onto the map to tell stories that combine geography, history and culture such as the two current Geoshows about the Native American presence in Pennsylvania.
One focuses on the network of native trails that later formed the foundation of America’s modern highway network. The other animates the rich legacy of the Lenape and Susquehannock tribes, focusing on petroglyphs found throughout Pennsylvania.
A replica of a famous petroglyph from the Delaware River illustrates a wide variety of these ancient engravings.
“We really live in a beautiful area and to an extent this refocuses people’s attention on the mountains, land and rivers,” Burkert said.
“There’s also storytelling associated with this exhibit that’s pretty much all new for people.”
Earthwalk Explorer is a project of the National Scenic Visitors Center, a nonprofit organization based in the Lehigh Valley.
The Heritage Discovery Center is the second museum to host the exhibition, which is the first phase of NSVC’s three-phase plan.
Additions will include Earthwalk Traveler, a 60-foot long walkable map of the entire U.S., along with Earthwalk USA, a 100-yard long walkable map of the whole country.
“This is a great family exhibit and it’s active, multimedia learning at it’s best,” Burkert said.
“You’re exploring with your feet, so it’s really fun.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Light refreshments will be served.
To walk on the exhibition, visitors must be wearing socks.
The exhibition will run through mid-August and is included in the regular admission ticket to the museum.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
