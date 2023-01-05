JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Health System has received the America Heart Association’s Corporate Leadership Award for exceptional contributions to the success of its Eastern States region.
The Heart Association credited Conemaugh Market President Bill Caldwell as chairman of the 2022 Cambria Somerset Heart Ball campaign, raising close to $100,000. It was the most successful campaign in the Heart Ball’s history.
The award recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary support of the Heart Association for five years or more. In a press release, the association said it looks at involvement in funding the mission, education and awareness, volunteer leadership, employee engagement, equitable health and health messaging.
“Like so many, heart disease is very personal to me,” Caldwell said in the press release.
“My father had significant heart disease at a very young age and it profoundly impacted our family. Being involved with the American Heart Association is one way that we can make a meaningful change in our community.”
Caldwell continues to serve on the executive leadership team for the 2023 Heart Ball, which is headed by Stephanie Jones, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s director of cardiovascular and respiratory services.
“During an especially challenging time, Bill successfully engaged leaders throughout the community to not only come out to support the Heart Ball again, but to also help us exceed our goal,” said Brooke Greybush, division director at the Heart Association.
“His leadership was exactly what we needed to reengage our supporters, strengthen Conemaugh’s support for our mission and open up new opportunities to have an impact in Cambria County and nearby communities.”
In addition to its sponsorship of the Heart Ball, Conemaugh Health System expanded its support of the Heart Association over the past year to include sponsorship of the Blair Go Red for Women event in Altoona and the Central Pennsylvania Heart Walk.
Starting in fall 2021, Caldwell led efforts to organize a Heart Walk in Roxbury Park as part of the Central Pennsylvania Heart Walk. Previously, the event was held only in State College
Conemaugh also sponsored a virtual community conversation on youth vaping to inform parents and students about the risks of vaping and tobacco use and resources available in schools and the community to help students quit.
The funds raised support the mission of the American Heart Association to be a “relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” as well as the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal to reduce barriers to health care access and quality.
In addition, the donations allow the American Heart Association to fund investments in cardiovascular research, improve patient outcomes, advocate for policies that promote community health and educate people about healthy living.
To learn more about the Cambria Somerset Heart Ball, visit cambriaheartball.heart.org.
