The following entertainment is scheduled for the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown.
Thursday
Central Park
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies
• 2 to 4 p.m.: Moore Brothers
• 5 to 7 p.m.: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band
• 8 to 10 p.m.: Full Kilt
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
• 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Tom Katz
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
• 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Silver Screen
PNG Park
• 4 to 6 p.m.: The Rusty Shackles
• 7 to 9 p.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes
• 10 p.m. to midnight: Octane
Friday
Central Park
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Cash Out Show
• 2 to 4 p.m.: Morley’s Dog Band
• 5 to 7 p.m.: 7 Mile Run
• 8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
• 4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek
• 7 to 9 p.m.: Whiskey River Panhandlers
• 10 p.m. to midnight: Full Kilt
PNG Park
• 1 to 3 p.m.: Jimmy Adler
• 4 to 6 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues
Mainstage at PNG Park
• 8 to 9:30 p.m.: The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue
• 10 p.m. to midnight: Jasmine Cain
Saturday
Central Park
• 12:30 to 2 p.m.: Hells Bells
• 3 to 5 p.m.: S’Wearing Hats
• 6 to 8 p.m.: The Cash Out Show
• 9 to 11 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
• 1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde
• 4 to 6 p.m.: Rust
• 7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
• 10 p.m. to midnight: Three of Hearts
PNG Park
• 1 to 3 p.m.: Michael Christopher
• 4 to 6 p.m.: The Stickers
Mainstage at PNG Park
• 7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
• 10 p.m. to midnight: Hairball
Sunday
Central Park
• 1:30 to 4 p.m.: The Past-Tymes
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
• 1:30 to 4:40 p.m.: Boomers
PNG Park
• 1:30 to 4 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
