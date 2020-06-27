Derek Hayes soared up the leaderboard with a sizzling 64 in Saturday’s second round of the City Golf Championship.
After starting the day in seventh place, Hayes was five strokes better than anyone else on the course, securing a two-stroke (-5 overall) lead heading into Sunday’s final round at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
Hayes, who won the event in 2017 and 2018, has a two-day total of 137 (73-64). He entered Saturday’s round four strokes off the pace.
Hayes will be joined in Sunday’s final group by Tom Facciani and Max Kirsch, who led by one stroke after Friday’s first round. The trio will tee off at 9:40 a.m.
Facciani, last year’s winner, enters Sunday with a two-day score of 139 after recording a 2-under 69 on Saturday. Kirsch tallied a 72 on Saturday and is four strokes behind Hayes with a total of 141.
A.J. Corle (142), Stori Snider (144), Tony Orlandi (145), Jesse Rager (146), Kurtis Straw (148), Aaron Patalune (149) and Paul Pentz (150) round out the top 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.