JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday for the first time in five years.
“It’s something that we’re very excited about,” arena marketing and box office Manager Chad Mearns said.
“It’s nice to get back into the swing of things with a big-name act like the Globetrotters.”
The last time the team brought their brand of showmanship to Johnstown was in March 2017.
Prior to that, the legendary basketball group had visited the arena more than a dozen times dating back to the 1950s.
According to the Globetrotters website, this year’s tour is “all about honoring the late and great Curly Neal,” who played with the team from 1963 to 1985.
“Curly Neal was so amazing,” current point guard Too Tall Winston said.
The player noted his predecessor’s impressive life and showmanship on and off the floor.
Winston said he and the other players want to continue Neal’s legacy.
As for coming to Johnstown, Winston is excited to visit the city.
Tuesday’s game will be his first time in the area.
“We’re ready to put on a great show for you guys,” Winston said.
He’s also glad to get back out and spread some joy to the world.
Fans will have the chance to meet some of the players before the game during the team’s Magic Pass, and during the competition, they will be treated to a variety of trick plays and shots.
Winston said there will be some “high-flying dunks” and he, along with others, will show off their four-pointer skills.
The Globetrotters have a four-point line on the court that’s 30 feet from the basket.
Mearns said the family-friendly event offers a “multi-generational experience.”
He’s heard stories of grandparents who remember seeing the Globetrotters with their grandparents and plan to attend with their grandchildren to create more memories on Tuesday.
There’s also several youth basketball teams set to attend.
Mearns recalled seeing the on-court antics himself years ago with his own father.
“Everyone in attendance should be impressed,” he said, adding that the skilled players are something to marvel at.
Although several tickets have already sold, there are still seats available, the box office manager said.
Tickets for Tuesday’s show start at $18 and can be purchased online at www.1stsummitarena.com or at the box office.
