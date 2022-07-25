DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Weary Willie began his journey in Pennsylvania almost 25 years ago and has traveled through several states, stayed with multiple families and raised nearly $7,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee’s Worldwide Relief efforts.
He’s been to Illinois, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and more – always toting his suitcase along.
However, this isn’t Emmett Kelly’s “Weary Willie” hobo clown.
Instead, it’s a handmade doll created by the late Etta Gilbert in 1979 and later donated to Kaufman Mennonite Church for the annual auction.
The Davidsville, Somerset County, woman made the keepsake after her husband died and used one of his old suits to create the look-a-like, which is identical to Kelly’s early 1900s comedic character.
After his lengthy travels, Willie has returned to his starting place this year to be auctioned off again.
“When we brought him home, I remembered him and I remembered her,” relief auction chairwoman Yvonne Devers said. “She was a very gifted lady and a very kind-hearted lady.”
Willie was recently found in Harrisburg at a Mennonite auction by Rod and Anna Shaffer, members of the Kaufman church.
They alerted the winning bidder of the story behind the doll.
Moved by the tale, the purchaser donated the doll back to the Kaufman church so it can be auctioned again to help more people.
Since 1997, Willie has been sold a total of 18 times, first purchased by Boswell residents David and Joyce Harshberger for $25.
“He travels well,” church public relations officer Maria Yoder said.
Typically, the keepsake brings in a few hundred dollars, but at least once, while at a relief sale in Michigan, the doll was bought for $2,000. Each time, it’s eventually donated back to a church for later auction.
During his travels, Willie has garnered a bit of attention, even being featured in the Mennonite Weekly Review.
These mementos are kept within the traveling case the doll is stored in so his story can be passed down to the next owners.
Now, the figure will be up for sale again at the annual Aug. 13 Tri-State Relief Sale at the Kaufman church, 916 Miller Picking Road, Davidsville.
These events happen all over the country and are organized through the Mennonite Central Committee.
“It’s more than a sale – it’s a ministry,” Yoder said.
Funding raised by the sale goes to help people around the world with everything from supplying food to teaching agricultural skills.
“All kinds of things to provide them a better life,” Devers said.
According to the MCC website, these efforts celebrated 100 years of helping in 2020 and focus on three main areas of assistance.
Those include increasing the “capacity of our partners to help uprooted and vulnerable people,” supporting communities harmed by climate change and justice, and peacebuilding work.
“Our saying is, ‘Small things make a big difference,’ and this certainly is true,” Devers said.
For more information, contact Devers at 814-421-9008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.