Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, said there is a creative element in the way American Rescue Plan money can be spent that does not usually exist in federal funding programs.
No guidelines are official yet.
But the U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued an interim final rule regarding the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan designed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in response to the pandemic that disrupted the economy on a historic level and led to the deaths of more than 625,000 United States residents to date.
• To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;
• To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible staff;
• For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency;
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
“What’s really interesting about those guidelines is it’s the first federal rules that I’ve seen around money that say, you know, here’s a list of all the things that you can do,” Tedesco said. “And, by the way, this list is non-exclusive, which means if you’re coming up with different things that you need to get done in the name of COVID relief or economic development, economic recovery, you can do those things.”
The American Rescue Plan originally allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, cities and local government units, including $32.2 million to Johnstown, $25.3 million to Cambria County, $9.3 million to Bedford County and $14.2 million to Somerset County – although those amounts could be adjusted.
“There’s an opportunity to be transformative with these funds here,” Tedesco said. “This is a once-in-a-career opportunity for everybody involved with the process.”
Tedesco put together a one-page primer to provide some general information to local American Rescue Plan recipients. Vision, an organization that promotes the city and region, also tentatively plans to hold a workshop in September.
Recipients have time to plan, since the uses for the funds do not need to be determined until Dec. 31, 2024. All money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“Right now, it’s early on, so there’s some guidance out there,” said Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Company, which provides auditing work for numerous local municipalities, including Johnstown.
“I think a lot of folks are sort of waiting to see what some of the larger municipalities do and then following suit from there,” Valentine said. “…Someone’s got to be the first person in. But it seems like carefully analyzing where you can appropriately spend the dollars is a prudent thing to do right now.”
Valentine said recipients should “look at the guidelines, and also work with your legal counsel and your auditors to make sure you’re spending the dollars to meet all the federal guidelines.”
Renee Daly, executive director for the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, expects the federal government to release finalized plans in September or October. Daly said she and Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, will host at least two workshops after the guidelines are formalized.
“I don’t have enough details yet to even know what to be telling people,” Daly said. “A lot of them have received their first round of funding, and they don’t know how to spend it. They’re contacting us, and we’re saying, ‘We’re not quite sure yet. Just hold off until we can give you more guidance.’ ”
