HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – As Cambria Somerset Authority officials met Monday to celebrate the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area's expansion, they didn't have to look farther than the park's guest book to explain the need for growth.
"During May, June and July this summer, we averaged 10,000 visitors each month," CSA Chairman Jim Greco told The Tribune-Democrat. "It's amazing. The numbers keep growing every year."
Alongside park operators from Summer's Best 2 Weeks and fellow project stakeholders, CSA officials marked the completion of a $280,000 project that was designed to account for those growing crowds.
The two-year effort added camping sites, a second playground, a shower house and a shorefront gazebo along a sprawling property that is home to a recently expanded beach.
The latest work enabled the recreation area to grow to 28 recreational vehicle campsites and 40 tent sites.
Two additional rustic cabins will soon be added – overnight spaces that travelers seem to seek out when exploring the Flight 93 National Memorial and the region's other tourist destinations, park Property Manager Tausha Garretson said.
"We could book the (cabins and RV sites) 100 times over," Garretson said during a tour of the park upgrades.
That demand was a big reason CSA officials built a new shower house on the site.
The project added another set of restrooms to the recreation area as well as six separate shower facilities with potable water, said Jason Smith, of Summer's Best 2 Weeks.
The faith-based nonprofit has served as the day-to-day site manager of the recreation area since it opened in 2003, and Greco said the park wouldn't be what it is today without the group.
That applied to the most recent expansion as well, he said.
In all, 30 different organizations – including local banks, businesses and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – contributed to the project, Greco said.
The park was one of the first public recreation projects introduced by the Cambria Somerset Authority after the group was formed by its two namesake counties to manage five former Bethlehem Steel-owned dams.
While the water resources were crucial to providing homes and businesses with water downstream, the surrounding properties – particularly the Que – have become hiking, biking, fishing and boating destinations over the past two decades.
CSA officials also expanded parking for the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area to account for the growing crowds.
They won't need to worry about the monthly electricity bill growing, however, Smith said.
Rows of 18 solar panels were installed on top of the new shower house, generating enough power to cover the needs of three typical U.S. family households, he said.
Any unused power generated will be sold back into the regional power grid, he said.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson credited the authority and previous Cambria and Somerset boards of commissioners with having the vision to lay the groundwork more than 20 years ago for the achievements.
Today, Somerset County's largest water users – UPMC Somerset and the state prisons among them – rely on Quemahoning Reservoir water that is pumped across the county through a Somerset County General Authority line.
For Cambria and Somerset counties, the series of dams have enabled businesses to tap into a precious resource – potable water – that's not as readily available in other parts of the country, while also placing picturesque outdoor destinations within just a short drive for the two-county area, she said.
"When I was little, we had to travel to Shawnee (State Park) in Bedford County ... for this kind of experience," Dawson said. "This puts a beautiful outdoor area with a beach right in our back yard."
Judging by recent guest logs, tourists have taken notice, Dawson said.
"Hopefully, our area residents are giving it a (chance), too," she said. "Because it truly is a diamond for our area."
