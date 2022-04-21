FRIEDENS, Pa. – Matt Otis and the Sound will perform at 7 p.m. April 29 as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.
The group blends string arrangements with unique vocal harmonies within catchy hooks. While touring both nationally and internationally, the group is currently supporting its album, “Here Not Here.”
Refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-445-4627.
