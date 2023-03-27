SOMERSET, Pa. – A central Pennsylvania diving team will make a historic leap into Deer Valley Lake on April 22.
Allentown-based Get-N-Wet Scuba and Dive Every Puddle announced it will be the first to scuba dive into the lake, which they said is the highest diveable body of water in Pennsylvania.
The dive will occur at Somerset County Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp, which is situated alongside the lake.
Deer Valley Lake rests at 2,650 feet above sea level, qualifying the move as an "altitude dive" by scuba agencies, according to Derek Smith of Dive Every Puddle, which was formed to encourage diving and raise awareness about local freshwater bodies.
Smith said the event will occur at 11 a.m.
"It's our hope that we can kickoff our Dive Every Puddle campaign with a historic achievement that makes us landlocked folks realize that adventure awaits us in our own backyards," Smith said.
"That what appears to be brown, greenish freshwater environments are actually complex ecosystems worth conserving and exploring."
