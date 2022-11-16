SOUTH FORK – When Doug Bosley started working at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, he heard stories about how one day a trail would be built to follow the path of the 1889 Johnstown flood.
On Wednesday, those stories came true as officials from Cambria County and the National Park Service gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the final piece of the Path of The Flood Trail near South Fork.
Bosley, the chief of interpretation and site manager for the National Park Service at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, said that he had heard stories about a completed trail for years before any trail even appeared.
“I always thought how awesome that would be to be able to have walked the whole way – easily,” he said. “The park has been doing the path of the flood hikes since the centennial in 1989 – and, especially in the early days, they weren’t easy to do because there was no official trail. You had to walk on the roads, on makeshift trails, along the railroad, along utility rights-of-way to be able to go from South Fork to Johnstown.
“It was a pretty daunting hike, but as sections were completed over the years, starting with the Staple Bend Tunnel trail in 2001, we’ve gotten to where we are now.”
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, said the final section will complete the Path of the Flood Trail all the way to the breast of the ruined South Fork Dam, which broke in 1889 and sent a wall of water rushing downstream, killing more than 2,200 people from South Fork to Johnstown and in between.
The costs of the project are being split between funding gained by the organization and the park service. The CCCRA received a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, and the NPS received $25,000 from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and $50,000 in Cambria County American Rescue Plan funds.
All three Cambria County commissioners – Thomas Chernisky, Scott Hunt and B.J. Smith – commended the accomplishment of completing the trail.
CCCRA Chairman Thomas Kakabar noted that Wednesday’s ceremony was not only for marking the moment, but also for remembering those who helped lay the foundation for the project – such as late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, who Kakabar said was instrumental in obtaining funding for the Staple Bend Tunnel – and people such as Kakabar’s grandfather, who played a role in the creation of the Johnstown Flood Museum and the national memorial’s establishment as a historic site in the 1960s.
Kitner said he can’t wait to see what becomes of the annual Path of the Flood Race and how many people come for the event once the trail is completed.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who helped to secure some of the project’s funding, noted that the area’s recreation adds to the standard of living in the community – along with having an economic impact.
“It’s tremendous recreational opportunities that spill out into so many other facets of life,” he said. “That makes it easier for Amy (Bradley) with the (Cambria Regional) Chamber to recruit more businesses to come here – because you’re talking about quality of life and just overall health and wellness.”
