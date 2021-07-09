STOYSTOWN – A groundbreaking for Patriot Park, a memorial to United States military personnel who have died during the global war on terror, was held Friday morning.
The site, located within the Flight 93 National Memorial complex, will eventually include several tributes, including a gold star with the names of all the fallen.
A parking lot and road will be installed during the first phase of construction, which is expected to be finished in time for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks this Sept. 11.
“We’ve been working at this project for about five years now,” Randy Musser, president of the Patriot Park foundation, said. “We finally made it to the point where we’ve raised the funding. We can open up this first feature, which will be a field of honor, consisting of over 7,000 flags representing each life lost in the global war on terror in the armed services.”
