NORTH HUNTINGDON – Determined to extend its season and keep its record perfect, Rockwood was not going to change its style of play in the PIAA Class A boys soccer quarterfinals against WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic.
"They have a lot of talent on their team," Rockwood coach Dan Weaver said of the Centurions. "But so do we. We like to possess the ball and play physical and that's what we did today. Our kids never backed down."
But the Rockets finally met their match.
Rockwood traded scores with GCC but could not overcome a late goal by sophomore Carlo Denis and were dealt their only loss of the season, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at Norwin Knights Stadium.
District 5 champion Rockwood, which played a physical style and tried to slow the Centurions' attackers, is finished at 19-1.
GCC (16-1) will play Brockway (16-2) in the semifinals on Tuesday.
"I watched some of their last game and one of the first things I noticed was senior, senior, senior, senior ..." GCC coach Tyler Solis said of Rockwood. "They have like eight seniors. We have four. Anytime there's that much (leadership and experience), it's going to be a tough game."
The teams were separated by one goal but they may have tied in brush burns.
A game slowed constantly by fouls and free kicks wasn't decided until the 74th, minute when Denis detached from the pack and scored his second goal of the day on a breakaway to make it 3-2.
It was his 33rd goal of the season and it allowed GCC, fresh off back-to-back WPIAL titles, to return to the state semis for the third straight year.
Good things happen when the quick-footed Denis charges wide down the sideline.
"Carlo played a heck of a game today," Solis said. "He just keeps moving. He has endless desire to take players on. They really tried to take him out defensively and he overcame that."
GCC had gone ahead, 2-1, in the 48th minute on a goal by junior Mason Fabean, who headed home a perfectly placed, 31-yard free kick by senior forward Ricco Ciccarelli for his 24th score of the year.
Rockwood, which came in with 11 shutouts, continued to possess the ball and look for opportunities. The Rockets tied it when senior Rodrigo Renteria, who is from Mexico, scored on a header off a corner kick from junior Jack Pletcher in the 67th minute.
Set plays have been good to the Rockets this season. They used one to edge out McConnellsburg in the first round, 3-2, in overtime.
The Rockets scored first when senior Tycho Van der Meer, out of The Netherlands, took off on a breakaway and his shot deflected off GCC junior goalkeeper Max House. Waiting was sophomore Will Letuch, who kicked in the rebound in the 29th minute.
GCC tied it in a similar fashion. Fabean clanked a shot off the cross bar and looked on as Denis was there to ping in the carrom past junior keeper Caron Modrak to make it 1-1 by the half.
Despite having to travel over an hour, Rockwood brought dozens of fans, and with them plenty of noise, to help create a playoff atmosphere that one would not expect to find during COVID-19 times.
"I couldn't be more proud of our guys," Weaver said. "We had a great season."
